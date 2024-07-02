Andrew Putnam betting profile:
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run after a 44th-place finish in the Travelers Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Putnam's average finish has been 60th, and his average score 5-under, over his last three appearances at the .
- In 2022, Putnam finished 41st (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the .
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Putnam's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|41
|70-66-68-71
|-9
|7/8/2021
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|7/12/2018
|79
|69-69-74
|-1
Putnam's recent performances
- In his last five events, Putnam has an average finish of 43rd.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Putnam has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 279.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has an average of 2.254 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging -1.699 Strokes Gained: Total.
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.521 this season, which ranks 161st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (281.3 yards) ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 94th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.001. Additionally, he ranks 92nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.51%.
- On the greens, Putnam's 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 24th on TOUR this season, and his 28.36 putts-per-round average ranks 22nd. He has broken par 23.58% of the time (104th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|281.3
|279.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|92
|65.51%
|58.02%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.36
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|104
|23.58%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|12.37%
|14.81%
Putnam's best finishes
- Putnam has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, securing two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 76.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Putnam, who has 556 points, currently ranks 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 27th in the field at 1.453. In that event, he finished 10th.
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.279.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.616 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 10th in the field.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.521
|-3.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.001
|-1.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.225
|0.939
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.427
|2.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.130
|-1.699
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-72-73-71
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|70-70-66-67
|-7
|262
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-71-72-73
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-72-72-67
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|77-71-72-78
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-71-66-66
|-6
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the .
