Andrew Putnam betting profile:

This season, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 27th in the field at 1.453. In that event, he finished 10th.

Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.279.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.616 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).