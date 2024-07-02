Andrew Novak betting profile:

This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 4.790 mark ranked third in the field.

Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak posted his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 5.151. In that tournament, he finished eighth.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.391, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).