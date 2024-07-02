Andrew Novak betting profile:
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run following a 20th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic his last time in competition.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last two trips to the , Novak has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 36th.
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Novak's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|42
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|6/30/2022
|30
|70-67-70-67
|-10
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Novak has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 1.233 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Novak is averaging 2.851 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.113 this season, which ranks 73rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak sports a 0.380 mark (30th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Novak's 0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 78th this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 86th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|299.6
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|68.98%
|70.99%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.90
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.31%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|13.43%
|12.04%
Novak's best finishes
- Novak has played 16 tournaments this season, coming away with three top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 68.8%.
- Currently, Novak ranks 89th in the FedExCup standings with 398 points.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 4.790 mark ranked third in the field.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak posted his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 5.151. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.391, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.113
|1.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.380
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.252
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.059
|1.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.804
|2.851
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|65-73-69-70
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|64-70-67-73
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.