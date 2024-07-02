PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run following a 20th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Novak at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last two trips to the , Novak has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 36th.
    • In Novak's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Novak's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20234269-68-71-67-9
    6/30/20223070-67-70-67-10

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Novak has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 1.233 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Novak is averaging 2.851 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Novak .

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.113 this season, which ranks 73rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak sports a 0.380 mark (30th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Novak's 0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 78th this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 86th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance81299.6299.2
    Greens in Regulation %1668.98%70.99%
    Putts Per Round8628.9029.2
    Par Breakers8124.31%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance2813.43%12.04%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Novak has played 16 tournaments this season, coming away with three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 68.8%.
    • Currently, Novak ranks 89th in the FedExCup standings with 398 points.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 4.790 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak posted his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 5.151. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.391, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1131.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.380-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.2520.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0591.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8042.851

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-68-71-67-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3365-73-69-70-1112
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-70-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3364-70-67-73-621
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5167-74-72-72+5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4567-70-67-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

