Aaron Rai betting profile:

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Aaron Rai posted a second-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 tournament aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Rai at the tournament.

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    This is Rai's first time competing at the tournament in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Rai's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Rai has finished in the top five once.
    • Rai has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Aaron Rai has averaged 294.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rai is averaging -0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rai has an average of 6.768 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rai .

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.369, which ranks 28th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.3 yards) ranks 138th, and his 73.2% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks sixth on TOUR, posting an average of 0.701, while he ranks second with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.65%.
    • On the greens, Rai's -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 107th this season, while he averages 29.45 putts per round (142nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance138292.3294.0
    Greens in Regulation %271.65%72.22%
    Putts Per Round14229.4529.9
    Par Breakers4425.48%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance912.26%11.67%

    Rai's best finishes

    • Rai has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 77.8%.
    • Currently, Rai has 696 points, ranking him 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.069 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 6.316 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.234 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Rai recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.798, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.
    • Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3692.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7013.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1661.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.046-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1906.768

    Rai's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4966-68-70-73-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson467-65-68-64-20109
    May 16-19PGA Championship3968-68-70-71-720
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-71-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1467-70-65-70-851
    June 13-16U.S. Open1969-74-68-73+4103
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic266-65-68-72-17184

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
