Aaron Rai betting profile:

This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.069 (he finished 14th in that event).

Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 6.316 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.234 mark ranked 13th in the field.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Rai recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.798, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.