Aaron Rai betting profile:
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Aaron Rai posted a second-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 aiming for better results.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- This is Rai's first time competing at the in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Rai's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Rai has finished in the top five once.
- Rai has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Aaron Rai has averaged 294.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rai is averaging -0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rai has an average of 6.768 in his past five tournaments.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.369, which ranks 28th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.3 yards) ranks 138th, and his 73.2% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks sixth on TOUR, posting an average of 0.701, while he ranks second with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.65%.
- On the greens, Rai's -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 107th this season, while he averages 29.45 putts per round (142nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|292.3
|294.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|71.65%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.45
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|44
|25.48%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|12.26%
|11.67%
Rai's best finishes
- Rai has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 77.8%.
- Currently, Rai has 696 points, ranking him 58th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.069 (he finished 14th in that event).
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 6.316 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.234 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Rai recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.798, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.369
|2.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.701
|3.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.166
|1.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.046
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.190
|6.768
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|20
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-71-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|67-70-65-70
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-74-68-73
|+4
|103
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-65-68-72
|-17
|184
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the .
