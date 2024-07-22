PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

MJ Daffue betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BOISE, IDAHO - AUGUST 21: MJ Daffue of South Africa hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

BOISE, IDAHO - AUGUST 21: MJ Daffue of South Africa hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    MJ Daffue enters play July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a 45th-place finish in the ISCO Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Daffue at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over his last two trips to the 3M Open, Daffue has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 47th.
    • Daffue finished 43rd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open (in 2023).
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28.00 putts per round (fourth).

    Daffue's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20234368-69-70-69-8
    7/22/20215169-71-71-70-3

    Daffue's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Daffue has an average finish of 51st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Daffue has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five tournaments.
    • MJ Daffue has averaged 327.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Daffue is averaging 1.173 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Daffue is averaging 2.128 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Daffue .

    Daffue's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29310.5327.0
    Greens in Regulation %9966.99%69.44%
    Putts Per Round13729.2429.0
    Par Breakers5722.92%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance11514.29%13.49%

    Daffue's best finishes

    • Daffue did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 33 tournaments).
    • In those 33 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Daffue's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot 15-under and finished 38th.
    • With 330 points last season, Daffue finished 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Daffue's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.571-0.977
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.3741.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green159-0.1990.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.2091.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.2112.128

    Daffue's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open4368-69-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3869-69-68-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6565-75-76-74+64
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-72-1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-76-64--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4569-67-70-70-126

    All stats in this article are accurate for Daffue as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.