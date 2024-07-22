MJ Daffue betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five appearances, Daffue has an average finish of 51st.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Daffue has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five tournaments.

MJ Daffue has averaged 327.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Daffue is averaging 1.173 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.