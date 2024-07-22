MJ Daffue betting profile: 3M Open
BOISE, IDAHO - AUGUST 21: MJ Daffue of South Africa hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
MJ Daffue enters play July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a 45th-place finish in the ISCO Championship his last time in competition.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last two trips to the 3M Open, Daffue has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 47th.
- Daffue finished 43rd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open (in 2023).
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28.00 putts per round (fourth).
Daffue's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|43
|68-69-70-69
|-8
|7/22/2021
|51
|69-71-71-70
|-3
Daffue's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Daffue has an average finish of 51st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Daffue has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five tournaments.
- MJ Daffue has averaged 327.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Daffue is averaging 1.173 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Daffue is averaging 2.128 Strokes Gained: Total.
Daffue's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|310.5
|327.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|66.99%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.24
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|57
|22.92%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|14.29%
|13.49%
Daffue's best finishes
- Daffue did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 33 tournaments).
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Daffue's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot 15-under and finished 38th.
- With 330 points last season, Daffue finished 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Daffue's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.571
|-0.977
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.374
|1.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.199
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.209
|1.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.211
|2.128
Daffue's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|68-69-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|65
|65-75-76-74
|+6
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-76
|-64
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Daffue as of the start of the 3M Open.
