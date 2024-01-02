Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: The Sentry

Schauffele has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.

Schauffele has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Xander Schauffele has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 2.180 Strokes Gained: Putting.