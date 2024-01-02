Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: The Sentry
SAN ROQUE, SPAIN - OCTOBER 19: Wyndham Clark of The United States tees off on the 14th during Day One of the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande on October 19, 2023 in San Roque, Spain. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark hits the links January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a 19th-place finish in the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas his last time in competition.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is Clark's first time playing at The Sentry.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Clark's Recent Performances
- Clark has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Clark has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Wyndham Clark has averaged 308 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Clark is averaging 2.348 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Clark has an average of 0.344 in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|313.5
|308
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|67.76%
|52.22%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.4
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|28
|24.35%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.8%
|14.44%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Clark's Best Finishes
- Clark, who participated in 28 tournaments last season, secured two wins with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 89.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (25 cuts made).
- Last season Clark had two wins, with one of them coming at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he shot -19.
- Clark accumulated 1944 points last season, which placed him fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.139
|-1.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.436
|-0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.255
|1.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.37
|2.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.201
|0.344
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Clark's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|43
|72-69-69-73
|-5
|10
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|47
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|29
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|27
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|16
|66-68-68-73
|-5
|48
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|10
|71-65-66-66
|-14
|65
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|50
|70-71-64-69
|-14
|8
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-74-76-71
|+1
|16
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|10
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|68
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|71-72-68-70
|-3
|23
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|70-72-76-70
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|69-73-69-72
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-66-70-70
|-6
|110
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|69-65-69-70
|-15
|60
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|29
|67-73-66-70
|-8
|29
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|73-67-69-65
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-67-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-71-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|1
|64-67-69-70
|-10
|600
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|68-67-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|68-73-71-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Sentry.
