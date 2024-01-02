PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ROQUE, SPAIN - OCTOBER 19: Wyndham Clark of The United States tees off on the 14th during Day One of the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande on October 19, 2023 in San Roque, Spain. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

SAN ROQUE, SPAIN - OCTOBER 19: Wyndham Clark of The United States tees off on the 14th during Day One of the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande on October 19, 2023 in San Roque, Spain. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark hits the links January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a 19th-place finish in the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Clark at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • In the past five years, this is Clark's first time playing at The Sentry.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Clark's Recent Performances

    • Clark has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Clark has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Wyndham Clark has averaged 308 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark is averaging 2.348 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Clark has an average of 0.344 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Clark .

    Clark's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance15313.5308
    Greens in Regulation %8067.76%52.22%
    Putts Per Round2828.428.2
    Par Breakers2824.35%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance3212.8%14.44%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Clark's Best Finishes

    • Clark, who participated in 28 tournaments last season, secured two wins with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 89.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (25 cuts made).
    • Last season Clark had two wins, with one of them coming at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he shot -19.
    • Clark accumulated 1944 points last season, which placed him fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.139-1.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.436-0.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.2551.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.372.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.2010.344

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Clark's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship4372-69-69-73-510
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC69-74+1--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-66-68-67-847
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2966-70-71-72-527
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open1666-68-68-73-548
    November 17-20The RSM Classic1071-65-66-66-1465
    January 19-22The American Express5070-71-64-69-148
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open3768-74-76-71+116
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1068-67-70-69-1068
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3371-72-68-70-323
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3470-72-76-70E23
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2769-73-69-72-531
    March 16-19Valspar Championship572-66-70-70-6110
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship669-65-69-70-1560
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2967-73-66-70-829
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2473-67-69-65-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship167-67-63-68-19500
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-71+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-71-70-76-164
    June 15-18U.S. Open164-67-69-70-10600
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-67-67-66-1227
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2568-67-70-70-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship3368-73-71-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6670-76-70-68+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-71-68-69-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship368-67-68-65-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1976-73-71-70+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.