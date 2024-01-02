Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: The Sentry

In his last five appearances, Norrman has an average finish of 49th.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Norrman hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 49th.

He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Vincent Norrman has averaged 321.2 yards in his past five starts.

Norrman has an average of -2.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.