Viktor Hovland Betting Profile: The Sentry

Viktor Hovland Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Viktor Hovland hits the links January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua after a 10th-place finish in the Hero World Challenge, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Hovland at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Over his last three trips to The Sentry, Hovland has an average score of -14, with an average finish of 26th.
    • Hovland finished 18th (with a score of -17) in his most recent go-round at The Sentry (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Hovland's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Hovland has two wins and three top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five events, Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Viktor Hovland has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hovland has an average of 3.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hovland has an average of 11.011 in his past five tournaments.
    Hovland's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance44307.6306.8
    Greens in Regulation %6868.18%59.72%
    Putts Per Round1628.2428.1
    Par Breakers228.03%29.17%
    Bogey Avoidance9914.02%11.39%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hovland's Best Finishes

    • Hovland participated in 24 tournaments last season, picking up four wins with seven top-five finishes and 11 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 24 times (100%).
    • Last season, one of Hovland's four wins came when he shot -19 at the TOUR Championship.
    • With 1795 points last season, Hovland finished seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.7413.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.6104.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.0600.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.2363.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.64811.011

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hovland's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP569-66-64-69-12100
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2167-71-68-71-742
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship1065-69-66-68-1665
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge169-70-64-69-16--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions1867-72-70-66-1752
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1370-67-69-71-1059
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open4270-70-71-71-211
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2069-71-70-69-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1071-71-66-75-571
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship369-71-70-68-10180
    April 6-9Masters Tournament765-73-70-74-697
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5964-70-78-71-15
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-66-77-112
    May 18-21PGA Championship268-67-70-68-7270
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1671-68-66-73-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday171-71-69-70-27550
    June 15-18U.S. Open1969-70-69-72E53
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2967-65-70-66-1227
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2573-63-67-72-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-66-73-363
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1372-64-65-69-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship169-68-65-61-170
    August 24-27TOUR Championship168-64-66-63-19--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1073-73-70-63-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

