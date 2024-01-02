Viktor Hovland Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Viktor Hovland hits the links January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua after a 10th-place finish in the Hero World Challenge, which was his most recent competition.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Over his last three trips to The Sentry, Hovland has an average score of -14, with an average finish of 26th.
- Hovland finished 18th (with a score of -17) in his most recent go-round at The Sentry (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Hovland's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hovland has two wins and three top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five events, Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Viktor Hovland has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Hovland has an average of 3.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hovland has an average of 11.011 in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|307.6
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|68.18%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.24
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|2
|28.03%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|14.02%
|11.39%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hovland's Best Finishes
- Hovland participated in 24 tournaments last season, picking up four wins with seven top-five finishes and 11 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 24 times (100%).
- Last season, one of Hovland's four wins came when he shot -19 at the TOUR Championship.
- With 1795 points last season, Hovland finished seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Hovland's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.741
|3.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.610
|4.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.060
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.236
|3.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.648
|11.011
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hovland's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|5
|69-66-64-69
|-12
|100
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|21
|67-71-68-71
|-7
|42
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|65-69-66-68
|-16
|65
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|18
|67-72-70-66
|-17
|52
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|70-67-69-71
|-10
|59
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|70-70-71-71
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|69-71-70-69
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|10
|71-71-66-75
|-5
|71
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|69-71-70-68
|-10
|180
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|7
|65-73-70-74
|-6
|97
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|64-70-78-71
|-1
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-66-77
|-1
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|2
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|270
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|71-68-66-73
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|71-71-69-70
|-27
|550
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-70-69-72
|E
|53
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|67-65-70-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|73-63-67-72
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-66-73
|-3
|63
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|72-64-65-69
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|1
|69-68-65-61
|-17
|0
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-19
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|10
|73-73-70-63
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.