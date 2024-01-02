Viktor Hovland Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five tournaments, Hovland has two wins and three top-10 finishes.

Over his last five events, Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.

He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Viktor Hovland has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.

Hovland has an average of 3.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.