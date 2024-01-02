Tyrrell Hatton Betting Profile: The Sentry
Tyrrell Hatton enters play January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua after a 16th-place finish in the TOUR Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Hatton is playing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Hatton's Recent Performances
- Hatton has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Hatton has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tyrrell Hatton has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hatton is averaging 0.729 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hatton is averaging 1.553 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hatton's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|306.5
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|123
|66.38%
|68.33%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.33
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|46
|23.22%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.46%
|12.22%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hatton's Best Finishes
- Last season Hatton played 20 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 95%.
- Last season Hatton's best performance came when he shot -12 and finished second at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Hatton placed 17th in the FedExCup standings with 1381 points last season.
Hatton's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.533
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.419
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.128
|0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.597
|0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.678
|1.553
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hatton's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|45
|70-70-70-68
|-2
|9
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|13
|67-68-71-69
|-9
|55
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|70-67-67-69
|-11
|89
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|40
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|16
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|71-72-66-72
|-7
|114
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-71-68-65
|-12
|330
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|34
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|23
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-70-70-66
|-10
|42
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|69-65-68-70
|-12
|163
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|5
|68-67-65-64
|-20
|100
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|77-68-69-67
|+1
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|71-71-73-72
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|72-64-72-64
|-16
|145
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-67-69-72
|+2
|33
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-62-71-69
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|71-73-68-71
|-1
|49
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|72-67-69-68
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|70-72-68-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|64-67-72-69
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of The Sentry.
