Tyrrell Hatton Betting Profile: The Sentry

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Tyrrell Hatton enters play January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua after a 16th-place finish in the TOUR Championship, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Hatton at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Hatton is playing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Hatton's Recent Performances

    • Hatton has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Hatton has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tyrrell Hatton has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hatton is averaging 0.729 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hatton is averaging 1.553 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hatton .

    Hatton's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance48306.5304.5
    Greens in Regulation %12366.38%68.33%
    Putts Per Round2328.3328.7
    Par Breakers4623.22%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.46%12.22%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hatton's Best Finishes

    • Last season Hatton played 20 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 95%.
    • Last season Hatton's best performance came when he shot -12 and finished second at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Hatton placed 17th in the FedExCup standings with 1381 points last season.

    Hatton's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5330.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.419-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.1280.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5970.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.6781.553

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hatton's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4570-70-70-68-29
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina1367-68-71-69-955
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open670-67-67-69-1189
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational4070-71-70-71-216
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard471-72-66-72-7114
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship272-71-68-65-12330
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3471-73-72-76+423
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-70-70-66-1042
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship369-65-68-70-12163
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson568-67-65-64-20100
    May 18-21PGA Championship1577-68-69-67+159
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1271-71-73-72-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open372-64-72-64-16145
    June 15-18U.S. Open2774-67-69-72+233
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-62-71-69-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship2071-73-68-71-149
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4372-67-69-68-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship3470-72-68-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1664-67-72-69-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

