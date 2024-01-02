Tyrrell Hatton Betting Profile: The Sentry

Hatton has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.

Hatton has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.

Off the tee, Tyrrell Hatton has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hatton is averaging 0.729 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.