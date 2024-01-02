Tony Finau Betting Profile: The Sentry
When he hits the links January 4-7, Tony Finau will aim to improve upon his last performance at The Sentry. In 2023, he shot -21 and placed seventh at Plantation Course at Kapalua.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In his last four appearances at The Sentry, Finau has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of -16.
- In Finau's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of -21.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).
Finau's Recent Performances
- Finau has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Tony Finau has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has an average of -2.669 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of -0.848 in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|304.2
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.11%
|57.22%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|9
|26.19%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|14.55%
|13.33%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Finau's Best Finishes
- Finau last season played 26 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times.
- Last season, one of Finau's two wins came when he shot -24 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Finau's 1655 points last season ranked him 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.288
|-0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.789
|2.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.178
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.133
|-2.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.124
|-0.848
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Finau's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|1
|65-62-68-69
|-16
|500
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|72-72-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|7
|67-69-69-66
|-21
|86
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|16
|69-67-65-66
|-21
|52
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-71-64-73
|-7
|78
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|14
|70-68-67-71
|-8
|52
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|72-69-71-67
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|70-72-71-73
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|73-72-66-71
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|69-74-73-72
|E
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-68-70-69
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|65-64-65-66
|-24
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|72-73-73-77
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-69-72-74
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|69-66-66-70
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|85
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|17
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The Sentry.
