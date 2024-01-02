Tony Finau Betting Profile: The Sentry

Finau has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Tony Finau has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Finau has an average of -2.669 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.