Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: The Sentry

Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score five times.

He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Fleetwood is averaging 2.589 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.