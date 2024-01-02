Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: The Sentry
Tommy Fleetwood hits the links January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a sixth-place finish in the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, Georgia his last time in competition.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Fleetwood is competing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).
Fleetwood's Recent Performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood is averaging 2.589 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fleetwood has an average of 5.053 in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.3
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|64.56%
|68.33%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|28.07
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|42
|23.35%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|13.74%
|10.00%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Fleetwood's Best Finishes
- Fleetwood participated in 21 tournaments last season, earning six top-five finishes and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- Last season Fleetwood's best performance came when he shot -32 and finished second at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Fleetwood's 1184 points last season placed him 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.388
|1.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.462
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.355
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.493
|2.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.699
|5.053
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Fleetwood's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|53
|70-71-69-69
|-1
|6
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|4
|73-66-66-65
|-14
|123
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|71-76-72-76
|+7
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|68-70-71-70
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|61
|73-71-74-73
|+3
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|72-70-65-76
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|163
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|33
|72-71-74-74
|+3
|27
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|69-65-68-71
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|5
|65-71-67-70
|-11
|105
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|51
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-70-64-67
|-32
|300
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|73-69-70-63
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-66-63-72
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|66-66-66-68
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-70-65-66
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.