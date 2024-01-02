Tom Kim Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Tom Kim competes in the 2024 The Sentry after shooting -20 to win the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas, Nevada in his most recent tournament.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Kim has entered The Sentry once of late, in 2023. He finished fifth, posting a score of -22.
- Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
- Tom Kim has averaged 297.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 3.421 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 4.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.6
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|69.51%
|67.22%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.70
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|19
|24.81%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|12.72%
|11.67%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim last season took part in 26 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 80.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season, one of Kim's two wins came when he shot -20 at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Kim's 1422 points last season ranked him 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.128
|-0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.655
|0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.050
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.115
|3.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.949
|4.318
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|65-67-62-66
|-24
|500
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|25
|70-68-67-69
|-6
|33
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|11
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|68
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|10
|69-72-74-69
|-4
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|5
|65-69-68-68
|-22
|110
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|6
|69-62-67-67
|-23
|86
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|71-66-73-73
|-1
|7
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|45
|71-70-71-71
|-1
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|72-70-76-70
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|51
|74-72-71-69
|-2
|9
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-72-74-70
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|71-66-69-65
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|73-68-66-69
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-64-72-65
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.