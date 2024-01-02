Tom Kim Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, Kim has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.

Tom Kim has averaged 297.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kim is averaging 3.421 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.