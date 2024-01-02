Tom Hoge Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, Hoge has finished in the top 20 once.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 1.995 Strokes Gained: Putting.