2H AGO

Taylor Moore Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Taylor Moore will compete in the 2024 The Sentry from January 4-7 after a 21st-place finish in Chiba, Japan at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Latest odds for Moore at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • In the past five years, this is Moore's first time competing at The Sentry.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Moore's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Moore has finished in the top five once.
    • Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of 1 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Taylor Moore has averaged 317.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has an average of 0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -5.102 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance46307.1317.4
    Greens in Regulation %16964.14%62.22%
    Putts Per Round6228.7129.0
    Par Breakers14120.85%20.56%
    Bogey Avoidance11114.19%16.67%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Moore's Best Finishes

    • Moore last season took part in 30 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
    • Last season Moore's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -10.
    • With 1193 points last season, Moore finished 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.041-3.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.039-2.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1100.0150.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.4140.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.349-5.102

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Moore's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship3668-68-73-73-617
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship2471-70-69-69-933
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC69-74+1--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1270-66-65-70-959
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2367-69-67-75-635
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC72-74+4--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC68-69-71-8--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open1172-68-72-71-568
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1571-71-68-68-951
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1469-70-67-70-852
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3973-72-70-74+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3570-75-65-74-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship171-67-69-67-10500
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3973-72-70-78+518
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-67-67-70-1263
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2766-71-71-72-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship7274-69-78-74+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic464-67-69-67-21115
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2269-67-73-63-837
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship566-66-65-71-12440
    August 17-20BMW Championship4972-74-80-72+1836
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2971-75-72-69+7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

