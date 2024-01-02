Taylor Moore Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Taylor Moore will compete in the 2024 The Sentry from January 4-7 after a 21st-place finish in Chiba, Japan at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is Moore's first time competing at The Sentry.
- Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Moore's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Moore has finished in the top five once.
- Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those five times he's made the cut.
- Taylor Moore has averaged 317.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of 0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -5.102 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|46
|307.1
|317.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|64.14%
|62.22%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.71
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|141
|20.85%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|111
|14.19%
|16.67%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Moore's Best Finishes
- Moore last season took part in 30 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Last season Moore's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -10.
- With 1193 points last season, Moore finished 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.041
|-3.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.039
|-2.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|0.015
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.414
|0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.349
|-5.102
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Moore's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|36
|68-68-73-73
|-6
|17
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|24
|71-70-69-69
|-9
|33
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|70-66-65-70
|-9
|59
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|23
|67-69-67-75
|-6
|35
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-71
|-8
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|11
|72-68-72-71
|-5
|68
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|15
|71-71-68-68
|-9
|51
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|14
|69-70-67-70
|-8
|52
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|73-72-70-74
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-75-65-74
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|1
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|500
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|73-72-70-78
|+5
|18
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-67-67-70
|-12
|63
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|74-69-78-74
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-67-69-67
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|37
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.