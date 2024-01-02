Taylor Moore Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five events, Moore has finished in the top five once.

Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of 1 those five times he's made the cut.

Taylor Moore has averaged 317.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Moore has an average of 0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.