Sungjae Im Betting Profile: The Sentry

Im has posted two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last five events.

Im has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five appearances.

Sungjae Im has averaged 305.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Im has an average of 0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.