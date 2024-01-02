Sungjae Im Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im looks for better results in the 2024 The Sentry after he finished 13th shooting -19 in this tournament in 2023.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Im's average finish has been ninth, and his average score -21, over his last three appearances at The Sentry.
- In 2023, Im finished 13th (with a score of -19) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).
Im's Recent Performances
- Im has posted two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Im has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five appearances.
- Sungjae Im has averaged 305.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Im has an average of 0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Im has an average of 4.148 in his past five tournaments.
Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|299.3
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|66.45%
|68.61%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.51
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|23
|24.47%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|13.57%
|11.94%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Im's Best Finishes
- Im played 30 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times (80%).
- Last season Im's best performance came when he shot -9 and finished fourth at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- With 1098 points last season, Im ranked 32nd in the FedExCup standings.
Im's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.467
|1.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.095
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.279
|1.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.207
|0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|1.049
|4.148
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Im's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|65-70-63-67
|-19
|90
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|29
|71-68-70-66
|-5
|25
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|34
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|21
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|74-71-70-68
|-5
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|13
|66-72-65-70
|-19
|62
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|18
|65-66-68-69
|-20
|46
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|68-74-67-70
|-9
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|70-67-67-69
|-11
|89
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|56
|69-69-74-73
|+1
|6
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|67-71-70-70
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|71-71-72-71
|-3
|46
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|75-69-64-72
|-8
|89
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|71-76-67-72
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|66-72-66-67
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-76-67-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|34
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.