Sungjae Im Betting Profile: The Sentry

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im looks for better results in the 2024 The Sentry after he finished 13th shooting -19 in this tournament in 2023.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Im's average finish has been ninth, and his average score -21, over his last three appearances at The Sentry.
    • In 2023, Im finished 13th (with a score of -19) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Im's Recent Performances

    • Im has posted two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Im has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five appearances.
    • Sungjae Im has averaged 305.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has an average of 0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Im has an average of 4.148 in his past five tournaments.
    Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance110299.3305.2
    Greens in Regulation %11866.45%68.61%
    Putts Per Round3928.5128.6
    Par Breakers2324.47%23.06%
    Bogey Avoidance6613.57%11.94%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Im's Best Finishes

    • Im played 30 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times (80%).
    • Last season Im's best performance came when he shot -9 and finished fourth at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • With 1098 points last season, Im ranked 32nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4671.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0950.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.2791.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.2070.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171.0494.148

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Im's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open765-70-63-67-1990
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2971-68-70-66-525
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina3467-70-74-69-421
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge874-71-70-68-5--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions1366-72-65-70-1962
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 19-22The American Express1865-66-68-69-2046
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open468-74-67-70-9115
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open670-67-67-69-1189
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5669-69-74-73+16
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4267-71-70-70-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2171-71-72-71-346
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship675-69-64-72-889
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1671-76-67-72-253
    April 13-16RBC Heritage766-72-66-67-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship869-66-68-72-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC80-73+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-76-67-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2965-67-67-69-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2468-70-66-70-1434
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

