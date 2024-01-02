PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    After he finished 23rd in this tournament in 2022, Si Woo Kim has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii January 4-7.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Kim's average finish has been 27th, and his average score -9, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
    • Kim finished 23rd (with a score of -17) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry (in 2022).
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Si Woo Kim has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.478 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kim is averaging -1.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance130296.9297.6
    Greens in Regulation %13465.89%67.28%
    Putts Per Round4628.5729.2
    Par Breakers11921.44%18.83%
    Bogey Avoidance4012.94%10.80%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim last season took part in 28 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 78.6%.
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he won the title with a score of -18.
    • With 1372 points last season, Kim ranked 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4621.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.321-1.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.2011.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.308-2.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.676-1.815

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kim's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open864-68-67-67-1883
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4571-66-69-72-29
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina5267-74-73-71+16
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open3568-69-69-73-120
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii167-67-64-64-18500
    January 19-22The American Express2270-64-69-66-1938
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2569-73-72-73-132
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2372-69-67-70-635
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC76-71+5--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3971-74-74-70+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2769-74-68-72-531
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3969-74-72-70-315
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2973-72-72-72+131
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4368-72-70-73-112
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson265-66-68-63-22245
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2967-70-70-73E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday471-68-71-73-5140
    June 15-18U.S. Open3967-72-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC69-80+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3370-67-69-68-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1668-67-68-68-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

