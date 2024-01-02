Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: The Sentry
After he finished 23rd in this tournament in 2022, Si Woo Kim has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii January 4-7.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Kim's average finish has been 27th, and his average score -9, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
- Kim finished 23rd (with a score of -17) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry (in 2022).
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Si Woo Kim has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.478 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging -1.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|296.9
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|65.89%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.57
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|119
|21.44%
|18.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|12.94%
|10.80%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim last season took part in 28 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 78.6%.
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he won the title with a score of -18.
- With 1372 points last season, Kim ranked 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.462
|1.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.321
|-1.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.201
|1.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.308
|-2.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.676
|-1.815
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|8
|64-68-67-67
|-18
|83
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|45
|71-66-69-72
|-2
|9
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|52
|67-74-73-71
|+1
|6
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|35
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|20
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|67-67-64-64
|-18
|500
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|22
|70-64-69-66
|-19
|38
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|69-73-72-73
|-1
|32
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|72-69-67-70
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|69-74-68-72
|-5
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|15
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|73-72-72-72
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|12
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-68-63
|-22
|245
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|67-70-70-73
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|71-68-71-73
|-5
|140
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|67-72-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.