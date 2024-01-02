Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: The Sentry

Kim has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Si Woo Kim has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.478 Strokes Gained: Putting.