Sepp Straka Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Sepp Straka looks for a better result in the 2024 The Sentry after he placed 21st shooting -16 in this tournament in 2023.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Straka has played The Sentry once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -16 and finishing 21st.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Straka's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Straka has finished in the top five once.
- Straka has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 307.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Straka is averaging 0.797 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of -2.327 in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.5
|307.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|65
|68.24%
|52.47%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.02
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|25
|24.40%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|15.46%
|13.27%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Straka's Best Finishes
- Straka last season played 30 tournaments, picking up one win with five top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
- Last season Straka's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot -21 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Straka's 1413 points last season placed him 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.010
|-0.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.509
|1.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.242
|-3.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.216
|0.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.474
|-2.327
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Straka's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|69-66-69-67
|-31
|300
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|45
|72-68-68-70
|-2
|9
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|62
|71-70-73-73
|+3
|5
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|10
|69-74-70-71
|-4
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|8
|60-69-62
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|21
|71-70-68-67
|-16
|45
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|45
|70-71-70-72
|-1
|11
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|5
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|93
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|65
|74-72-74-69
|+1
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|73-70-70-69
|-6
|37
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|46
|70-73-74-78
|+7
|12
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|69-71-73-65
|-2
|97
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-71-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-69-73-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-68-66
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|68-66-76-71
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|1
|73-63-65-62
|-21
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|203
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|18
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.