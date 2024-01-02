Sepp Straka Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five tournaments, Straka has finished in the top five once.

Straka has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 307.0 yards in his past five starts.

Straka is averaging 0.797 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.