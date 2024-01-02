Seamus Power Betting Profile: The Sentry

Power has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Power has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of +1 across his last five events.

Seamus Power has averaged 304.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Power is averaging -1.322 Strokes Gained: Putting.