Seamus Power Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
After he finished 25th in this tournament in 2023, Seamus Power has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii January 4-7.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In his last two appearances at The Sentry, Power has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of -18.
- Power finished 25th (with a score of -15) in his most recent go-round at The Sentry (in 2023).
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).
Power's Recent Performances
- Power has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Power has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of +1 across his last five events.
- Seamus Power has averaged 304.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging -1.322 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging -4.344 Strokes Gained: Total.
Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|300.0
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|65.45%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.50
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|94
|21.95%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|13.96%
|13.54%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Power's Best Finishes
- Power last season took part in 24 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 70.8%.
- Last season Power's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he won the title with a score of -15.
- Power ranked 29th in the FedExCup standings with 1133 points last season.
Power's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.034
|-0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.354
|-1.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.139
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.202
|-1.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.046
|-4.344
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Power's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|30
|71-71-67-71
|-8
|23
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|49
|67-69-74-74
|E
|9
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|65-65-65-70
|-19
|500
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|3
|67-68-63-68
|-18
|125
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-68-67-66
|-15
|93
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|25
|68-69-70-70
|-15
|39
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|15
|72-64-73-69
|-9
|51
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|20
|71-71-66-69
|-7
|43
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|14
|71-70-67-69
|-7
|58
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|72
|72-74-76-78
|+12
|3
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|46
|73-72-73-77
|+7
|12
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|69-70-67-71
|-7
|47
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|69-66-69-64
|-16
|44
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-73-75-74
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.