PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Scottie Scheffler looks to repeat his winning performance from the Hero World Challenge in his most recent competition when he competes at the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Scheffler's average finish has been 10th, and his average score -19, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
    • In 2023, Scheffler finished seventh (with a score of -21) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Scheffler's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • Scheffler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging -3.461 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Scheffler is averaging 3.011 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Scheffler .

    Scheffler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance31310.3308.9
    Greens in Regulation %174.43%60.28%
    Putts Per Round10929.0930.2
    Par Breakers128.28%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance211.11%11.67%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Scheffler's Best Finishes

    • Scheffler, who took part in 24 tournaments last season, secured three wins with 14 top-five finishes and 18 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
    • Last season, one of Scheffler's three wins came when he shot -20 at the Hero World Challenge.
    • Scheffler accumulated 3146 points last season, which ranked him second in the FedExCup standings.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee11.0213.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.1942.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.3990.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.301-3.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.3143.011

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Scheffler's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina4571-68-74-70-110
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship365-71-68-62-18125
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open970-66-71-67-666
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge272-68-66-68-14--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions766-66-69-70-2186
    January 19-22The American Express1168-65-66-67-2261
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open168-64-68-65-19500
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1270-68-70-68-867
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-72-68-73-7114
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship168-69-65-69-17600
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1068-75-71-70-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-65-69-70-1263
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson564-64-71-65-20100
    May 18-21PGA Championship267-68-73-65-7270
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge367-67-72-67-7163
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-68-67-6200
    June 15-18U.S. Open367-68-68-70-7210
    June 22-25Travelers Championship463-70-63-65-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open368-65-67-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2370-75-72-67E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-66-71-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-69-64-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-65-73-70-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge169-66-65-68-20--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.