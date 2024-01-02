Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Scheffler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging -3.461 Strokes Gained: Putting.