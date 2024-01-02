Sam Burns Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Sam Burns hits the links January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua after a 16th-place finish in the Hero World Challenge, which was his most recent tournament.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In his last two appearances at The Sentry, Burns has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of -15.
- In 2023, Burns finished 32nd (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
- With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).
Burns' Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Burns has one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes.
- Burns has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 313.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 1.536 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 3.148 Strokes Gained: Total.
Burns' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|311.4
|313.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|177
|63.65%
|56.11%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.15
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|21
|24.62%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|14.33%
|10.83%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Burns' Best Finishes
- Burns took part in 26 tournaments last season, collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 73.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Burns had his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished sixth with a score of -5 (two shots back of the winner).
- Burns' 1335 points last season placed him 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.266
|1.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.1
|1.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.046
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.584
|1.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.796
|3.148
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Burns' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|30
|70-69-71-70
|-8
|23
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|7
|70-68-68-67
|-11
|83
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|77
|+7
|--
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|70-75-69-72
|-2
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|32
|70-75-67-69
|-11
|28
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|11
|64-70-64-68
|-22
|61
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|70-71-64-68
|-11
|89
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|6
|69-73-70-67
|-5
|100
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|68-71-78-72
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|69-70-69-65
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-71-73-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|69-70-71-73
|+3
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-65-71-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-69-65-67
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.