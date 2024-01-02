PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Sam Burns Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Sam Burns hits the links January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua after a 16th-place finish in the Hero World Challenge, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Burns at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • In his last two appearances at The Sentry, Burns has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of -15.
    • In 2023, Burns finished 32nd (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
    • With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Burns' Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Burns has one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes.
    • Burns has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 313.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 1.536 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 3.148 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Burns' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance21311.4313.4
    Greens in Regulation %17763.65%56.11%
    Putts Per Round1028.1528.3
    Par Breakers2124.62%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance11814.33%10.83%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Burns' Best Finishes

    • Burns took part in 26 tournaments last season, collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 73.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Burns had his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished sixth with a score of -5 (two shots back of the winner).
    • Burns' 1335 points last season placed him 19th in the FedExCup standings.

    Burns' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2661.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.11.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green970.0460.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5841.536
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7963.148

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Burns' Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3070-69-71-70-823
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina770-68-68-67-1183
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC77+7--
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge1270-75-69-72-2--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions3270-75-67-69-1128
    January 19-22The American Express1164-70-64-68-2261
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open670-71-64-68-1189
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC75-72+5--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-74+7--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3568-74-72-70-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship669-73-70-67-5100
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2968-71-78-72+131
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1569-70-69-65-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-80+14--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-70-70-68-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-71-73-73E51
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3269-70-71-73+324
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-65-71-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-69-65-67-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5273-70-67-68-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1571-70-62-71-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship966-66-71-67-10--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1671-76-68-69-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

