Sam Burns Betting Profile: The Sentry

In his last two appearances at The Sentry, Burns has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of -15.

In 2023, Burns finished 32nd (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.

With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.