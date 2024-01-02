Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: The Sentry

Theegala has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Theegala has an average of 3.798 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.