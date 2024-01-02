Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: The Sentry
When he takes the course January 4-7, Sahith Theegala will try to build upon his last performance at The Sentry. In 2023, he shot -10 and finished 33rd at Plantation Course at Kapalua.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Theegala finished 33rd (with a score of -10) in his lone appearance at The Sentry in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Theegala's Recent Performances
- Theegala has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has an average of 3.798 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging 8.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.9
|310.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|64.94%
|67.90%
|Putts Per Round
|5
|28.04
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|37
|23.74%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|14.26%
|12.04%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Theegala's Best Finishes
- Theegala, who took part in 31 tournaments last season, secured two wins with six top-five finishes and 10 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 26 times, a success rate of 83.9%.
- Last season, one of Theegala's two wins came when he shot -21 at the Fortinet Championship.
- Theegala's 1065 points last season ranked him 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.139
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.175
|0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.267
|3.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.485
|3.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.788
|8.408
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Theegala's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|92
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|5
|71-67-63-67
|-12
|100
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|67
|79-70-73-69
|+7
|3
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|22
|71-68-73-64
|-4
|38
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-63-68-66
|-17
|208
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|1
|60-60-62
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|33
|67-71-72-72
|-10
|27
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|54
|66-70-68-71
|-13
|6
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|66-72-71-70
|-9
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|72-70-68-71
|-3
|16
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|100
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|72-70-72-70
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|74
|70-75-78-75
|+10
|3
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|9
|73-70-73-67
|-5
|88
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|5
|70-68-67-65
|-14
|105
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|67-74-71-73
|+1
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-71-71-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|76-70-75-76
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|73-70-71-69
|-5
|16
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-66-73-69
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-7
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of The Sentry.
