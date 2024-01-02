Russell Henley Betting Profile: The Sentry
When he hits the links January 4-7, Russell Henley will look to build upon his last performance at The Sentry. In 2023, he shot -12 and finished 30th at Plantation Course at Kapalua.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Henley has played The Sentry once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -12 and finishing 30th.
- Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).
Henley's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Henley has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- Henley has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Russell Henley has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Henley is averaging 1.582 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 6.431 Strokes Gained: Total.
Henley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|290.9
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|69.51%
|76.11%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.81
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|83
|22.29%
|27.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.04%
|9.17%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Henley's Best Finishes
- Henley, who played 25 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Henley's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot -18 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Henley's 1296 points last season ranked him 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Henley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.197
|1.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.556
|1.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.249
|1.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.121
|1.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.882
|6.431
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Henley's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|45
|74-70-67-72
|-1
|10
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|63-63-65-70
|-23
|500
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|30
|69-70-71-70
|-12
|31
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|32
|67-69-67-68
|-9
|20
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-67
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|72-74-66-70
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|4
|73-67-71-70
|-7
|127
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|72-66-66-70
|-10
|42
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-71-69-70
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|74-71-68-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-68-68
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|69-65-69-63
|-14
|43
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|62-66-65-69
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-68-67-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|69-69-70-63
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|65-71-72-66
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|72-66-65-62
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of The Sentry.
