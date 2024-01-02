Russell Henley Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five tournaments, Henley has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.

Henley has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score five times.

He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Russell Henley has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five starts.

Henley is averaging 1.582 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.