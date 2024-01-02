PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Russell Henley Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Henley Betting Profile: The Sentry

    When he hits the links January 4-7, Russell Henley will look to build upon his last performance at The Sentry. In 2023, he shot -12 and finished 30th at Plantation Course at Kapalua.

    Latest odds for Henley at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Henley has played The Sentry once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -12 and finishing 30th.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Henley's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Henley has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • Henley has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Russell Henley has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Henley is averaging 1.582 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 6.431 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Henley .

    Henley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance168290.9291.7
    Greens in Regulation %2969.51%76.11%
    Putts Per Round6928.8128.6
    Par Breakers8322.29%27.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.04%9.17%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Henley's Best Finishes

    • Henley, who played 25 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Henley's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot -18 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Henley's 1296 points last season ranked him 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    Henley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1971.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5561.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.2491.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.1211.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8826.431

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Henley's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina4574-70-67-72-110
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship163-63-65-70-23500
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions3069-70-71-70-1231
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii3267-69-67-68-920
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC78-67+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5371-75-70-74+27
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1972-74-66-70-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament473-67-71-70-7127
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1972-66-66-70-1042
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1668-71-69-70-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1674-71-68-75E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-68-68-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1969-65-69-63-1443
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-70-67-1018
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship262-66-65-69-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-68-67-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship869-69-70-63-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1465-71-72-66-6--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1372-66-65-62-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

