Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five events, Fowler has finished in the top 20 twice.

Fowler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Rickie Fowler has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Fowler has an average of -1.956 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.