Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Patrick Rodgers enters play in Kapalua, Hawaii seeking better results January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry after missing the cut in his last competition, the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Rodgers is competing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Rodgers' Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Rodgers has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -3.
    • Patrick Rodgers has averaged 315.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of -1.477 in his past five tournaments.
    Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance35308.8315.6
    Greens in Regulation %14265.63%69.63%
    Putts Per Round5628.6629.9
    Par Breakers13721.02%18.15%
    Bogey Avoidance7613.67%12.22%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Rodgers' Best Finishes

    • Rodgers teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 59.4%.
    • Last season Rodgers put up his best performance at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). He shot -11 and finished fifth (four shots back of the winner).
    • Rodgers ranked 42nd in the FedExCup standings with 914 points last season.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.199-0.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.059-0.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.190-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.161-0.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.493-1.477

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Rodgers' Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC77-68+1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship5473-69-68-73-56
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2866-68-70-67-1325
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-65-69-67-847
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship365-67-70-65-17145
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship2766-67-70-68-1330
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open1668-63-73-71-548
    November 17-20The RSM Classic1069-65-64-70-1465
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC68-75-72-1--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-77+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1473-68-70-65-852
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC75-70+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3670-73-73-69+116
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-68+1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open566-67-71-73-11110
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-71-66-69-1042
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1070-69-68-64-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5772-67-70-76+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3070-70-72-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open3271-69-71-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 27-303M Open3769-67-69-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-72-66-70-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The Sentry.

