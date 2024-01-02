Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: The Sentry

In his last five events, Rodgers has an average finish of 42nd.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Rodgers has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five events, his average score has been -3.

Patrick Rodgers has averaged 315.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Rodgers has an average of -0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.