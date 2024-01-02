PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Patrick Cantlay hits the links January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a fifth-place finish in the TOUR Championship, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • In his last four appearances at The Sentry, Cantlay has an average finish of ninth, and an average score of -18.
    • Cantlay last played at The Sentry in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of -18.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Cantlay's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Cantlay has finished in the top five twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.
    • Patrick Cantlay has averaged 309.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging -1.209 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging 4.228 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Cantlay .

    Cantlay's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance37308.6309.1
    Greens in Regulation %2169.75%70.06%
    Putts Per Round3428.4629.1
    Par Breakers1225.54%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.11%12.96%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Cantlay's Best Finishes

    • Cantlay participated in 19 tournaments last season, securing seven finishes in the top five and earning eight top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times (89.5%).
    • Last season Cantlay had his best performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished second with a score of -34 (four shots back of the winner).
    • With 1443 points last season, Cantlay ranked 13th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.8521.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5642.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.1470.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.305-1.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.8694.228

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Cantlay's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open267-67-60-69-21245
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions1670-70-66-68-1856
    January 19-22The American Express2668-66-71-65-1830
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational368-67-68-67-14200
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-71-74-68-7114
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1972-70-68-72-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1471-71-68-75-363
    April 13-16RBC Heritage369-65-66-68-16190
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2167-71-71-69-642
    May 18-21PGA Championship974-67-72-66-182
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-67-74-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-67-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship465-68-61-67-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3370-75-67-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship268-67-66-64-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship1568-68-71-67-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship569-68-68-66-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.