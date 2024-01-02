Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, Cantlay has finished in the top five twice.

Over his last five appearances, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.

Patrick Cantlay has averaged 309.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging -1.209 Strokes Gained: Putting.