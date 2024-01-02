Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Patrick Cantlay hits the links January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a fifth-place finish in the TOUR Championship, which was his last competition.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In his last four appearances at The Sentry, Cantlay has an average finish of ninth, and an average score of -18.
- Cantlay last played at The Sentry in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of -18.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).
Cantlay's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Cantlay has finished in the top five twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.
- Patrick Cantlay has averaged 309.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging -1.209 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging 4.228 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cantlay's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|308.6
|309.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|69.75%
|70.06%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.46
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|12
|25.54%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.11%
|12.96%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cantlay's Best Finishes
- Cantlay participated in 19 tournaments last season, securing seven finishes in the top five and earning eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times (89.5%).
- Last season Cantlay had his best performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished second with a score of -34 (four shots back of the winner).
- With 1443 points last season, Cantlay ranked 13th in the FedExCup standings.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.852
|1.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.564
|2.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.147
|0.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.305
|-1.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.869
|4.228
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cantlay's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-67-60-69
|-21
|245
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|16
|70-70-66-68
|-18
|56
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|26
|68-66-71-65
|-18
|30
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|3
|68-67-68-67
|-14
|200
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-71-74-68
|-7
|114
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|72-70-68-72
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|14
|71-71-68-75
|-3
|63
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|3
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|190
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|42
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|74-67-72-66
|-1
|82
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-67-74-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-67-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|65-68-61-67
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|70-75-67-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|68-67-66-64
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|5
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.