Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: The Sentry

In his last five tournaments, Echavarria has an average finish of 50th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.

Nico Echavarria has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Echavarria is averaging -0.777 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.