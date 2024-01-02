PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Nico Echavarria finished the weekend at -11, good for a 44th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 aiming for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Echavarria is playing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Echavarria's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Echavarria has an average finish of 50th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
    • Nico Echavarria has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria is averaging -0.777 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria is averaging -1.494 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance108299.4295.3
    Greens in Regulation %14065.74%74.65%
    Putts Per Round12629.1730.1
    Par Breakers17819.59%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.46%8.68%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Echavarria's Best Finishes

    • Echavarria, who took part in 30 tournaments last season, secured one win.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut eight times (26.7%).
    • Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he won the title with a score of -21.
    • Echavarria's 417 points last season ranked him 108th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.113-0.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.416-0.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.2370.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.165-0.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-0.931-1.494

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Echavarria's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-71+5--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship2366-64-72-71-1135
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC71-73+4--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii1269-69-65-65-1254
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC70-71-66-9--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-76+2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC68-77-77+7--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC73-77+10--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open167-67-65-68-21300
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-79+6--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2873-66-71-73-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-70+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6669-70-73-70-24
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

