Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his last tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Nico Echavarria finished the weekend at -11, good for a 44th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 aiming for an improved score.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Echavarria is playing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Echavarria's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Echavarria has an average finish of 50th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
- Nico Echavarria has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria is averaging -0.777 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria is averaging -1.494 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|299.4
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|65.74%
|74.65%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.17
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|178
|19.59%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.46%
|8.68%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Echavarria's Best Finishes
- Echavarria, who took part in 30 tournaments last season, secured one win.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut eight times (26.7%).
- Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he won the title with a score of -21.
- Echavarria's 417 points last season ranked him 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.113
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.416
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.237
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.165
|-0.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-0.931
|-1.494
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Echavarria's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|66-64-72-71
|-11
|35
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|12
|69-69-65-65
|-12
|54
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-66
|-9
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|68-77-77
|+7
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|67-67-65-68
|-21
|300
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|73-66-71-73
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|69-70-73-70
|-2
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.