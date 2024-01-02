Nick Taylor Betting Profile: The Sentry
Nick Taylor hits the links January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a 21st-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan his last time in competition.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Taylor has entered The Sentry once of late, in 2021. He finished 29th, posting a score of -13.
- Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Taylor's Recent Performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Taylor has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- Nick Taylor has averaged 297.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging -1.149 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging -1.682 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|293.7
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|65.59%
|65.83%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.28
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|62
|22.82%
|20.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|14.10%
|14.72%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Taylor participated in 29 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Taylor's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -23 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Taylor's 1463 points last season ranked him 12th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.123
|-1.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.370
|-0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.181
|0.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.241
|-1.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.670
|-1.682
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Taylor's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|67-75-67-68
|-11
|92
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|19
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|43
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|66-68-71-68
|-11
|35
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|53
|70-67-72-67
|-8
|7
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|70-68-62-67
|-13
|80
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-69
|-6
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|68-72-70-69
|-8
|38
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|66-69-67-65
|-17
|300
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|69-74-70-68
|-3
|23
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|72-70-69-70
|-3
|64
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|69-71-70-71
|-7
|49
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|75-67-63-66
|-23
|500
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|68-70-65-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|71-68-68-66
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|47
|71-72-74-73
|+10
|40
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|25
|71-67-69-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.