Nick Hardy Betting Profile: The Sentry

In his most recent tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Nick Hardy concluded the weekend at -15, good for a 23rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 seeking a higher finish.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- This is Hardy's first time playing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).
Hardy's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 37th.
- Over his last five appearances, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.902 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|309.2
|312.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.11%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|80
|22.41%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|13.84%
|10.00%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hardy's Best Finishes
- Hardy teed off in 35 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 35 events, he made the cut 24 times (68.6%).
- Last season Hardy's best performance came when he shot -12 and finished 13th at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Hardy placed 50th in the FedExCup standings with 868 points last season.
Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.090
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.221
|2.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.214
|-1.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.048
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.144
|0.902
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hardy's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|67
|71-70-71-77
|+1
|3
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|70-67-68-70
|-13
|96
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|44
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|9
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|65-71-71-66
|-11
|35
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|21
|67-70-67-66
|-14
|38
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|41
|71-63-68-70
|-8
|12
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|44
|71-73-73-73
|+2
|10
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|41
|68-73-67-75
|-4
|12
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|13
|73-69-67-67
|-12
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|71-70-77-74
|+8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|72-69-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of The Sentry.
