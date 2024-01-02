PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nick Hardy Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 23: Nick Hardy drives on the second hole during the final round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 23, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Nick Hardy concluded the weekend at -15, good for a 23rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 seeking a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Hardy at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • This is Hardy's first time playing at The Sentry in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Hardy's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 37th.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.902 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hardy .

    Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance34309.2312.2
    Greens in Regulation %3969.11%73.33%
    Putts Per Round11229.1029.1
    Par Breakers8022.41%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance8913.84%10.00%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hardy's Best Finishes

    • Hardy teed off in 35 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 35 events, he made the cut 24 times (68.6%).
    • Last season Hardy's best performance came when he shot -12 and finished 13th at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • Hardy placed 50th in the FedExCup standings with 868 points last season.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.090-0.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2212.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.214-1.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.048-0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.1440.902

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hardy's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship6771-70-71-77+13
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship570-67-68-70-1396
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open4467-69-69-68-119
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship2365-71-71-66-1135
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship2167-70-67-66-1438
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii4171-63-68-70-812
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open4471-73-73-73+210
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4168-73-67-75-412
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-72+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1373-69-67-67-1231
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2872-70-71-70-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6871-70-77-74+83
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4872-69-71-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2070-69-75-67+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-65-69-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2167-69-70-65-1339
    July 27-303M Open1365-70-67-69-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-65-66-72-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-71-70-334
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

