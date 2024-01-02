Nick Hardy Betting Profile: The Sentry

In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 37th.

Over his last five appearances, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting.