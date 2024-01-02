Max Homa Betting Profile: The Sentry
Max Homa placed third in The Sentry in 2023, shooting a -23 on the par-73 course. His sights are set higher January 4-7 at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Homa's average finish has been 14th, and his average score -14, over his last three appearances at The Sentry.
- In Homa's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2023, he finished third after posting a score of -23.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Homa's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Homa has one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- Homa has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Homa is averaging 2.317 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa is averaging 6.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|304.8
|313.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.86%
|56.39%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|28.12
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|8
|26.55%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|12.98%
|10.00%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Homa's Best Finishes
- Homa last season took part in 26 tournaments, picking up two wins with six top-five finishes and 13 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 88.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
- Last season, one of Homa's two wins came when he shot -13 at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Homa's 2128 points last season placed him fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.317
|2.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.475
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.233
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.612
|2.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.638
|6.065
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Homa's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|65-67-72-68
|-16
|500
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|20
|67-67-69-67
|-14
|38
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|23
|72-65-72-69
|-6
|35
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|71-78-71-72
|+4
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|4
|58-65-63
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|3
|70-70-63-66
|-23
|170
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|68-70-71-66
|-13
|500
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|16
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|64-68-69-68
|-15
|315
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|70-71-71-72
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|72-72-67-69
|-8
|89
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|43
|71-73-72-78
|+6
|14
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|70-67-68-70
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|71-72-74-72
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|41
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|66-68-67-72
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|68-73-70-69
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|68-66-65-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|68-62-71-68
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of The Sentry.
