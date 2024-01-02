Max Homa Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, Homa has one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.

Homa has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five starts.

Homa is averaging 2.317 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.