Matt Wallace Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Matt Wallace hits the links January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a 68th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan his last time in competition.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- This is Wallace's first time competing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).
Wallace's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Wallace has an average finish of 46th.
- Over his last five appearances, Wallace has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 2.752 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 2.793 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|302.7
|310.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|64.62%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.02
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|165
|20.11%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|14.81%
|13.58%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Wallace's Best Finishes
- Wallace participated in 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- Last season Wallace's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he won the title with a score of -19.
- Wallace's 548 points last season placed him 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.423
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.172
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.228
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.030
|2.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.052
|2.793
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Wallace's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|21
|70-71-72-67
|-8
|40
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-68-67-67
|-13
|25
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-70-69-70
|+1
|4
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|67-68-69-73
|-3
|22
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|7
|71-67-70-72
|-4
|85
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-66-70-66
|-19
|300
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|69-72-71-71
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|67-77
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|4
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|68-74-75-76
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|80-64
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|68-71-75-70
|-4
|2
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-70-71
|-4
|10
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-66-71-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|69-77-71-71
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.