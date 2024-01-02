Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Matt Fitzpatrick looks for a better result in the 2024 The Sentry after he finished seventh shooting -21 in this tournament in 2023.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Fitzpatrick has entered The Sentry once of late, in 2023. He finished seventh, posting a score of -21.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances
- Fitzpatrick has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Fitzpatrick has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Fitzpatrick is averaging 2.359 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fitzpatrick has an average of 1.344 in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|304.1
|294.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|65.14%
|52.50%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.22
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|19
|24.81%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|13.62%
|10.56%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes
- Fitzpatrick last season participated in 23 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Fitzpatrick's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot -19 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Fitzpatrick compiled 1049 points last season, which placed him 36th in the FedExCup standings.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.211
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.053
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.238
|1.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.525
|2.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.921
|1.344
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Fitzpatrick's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|13
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|55
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|74-70-76-67
|-1
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|7
|66-69-66-70
|-21
|86
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-70-76
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|29
|70-71-73-65
|-5
|28
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|70-69-76-69
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|1
|66-70-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|76-68-70-72
|-2
|78
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|17
|71-70-68-70
|-1
|56
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|9
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|72-72-67-75
|+2
|13
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|70-68-65-70
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.