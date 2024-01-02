Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: The Sentry

Fitzpatrick has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

Fitzpatrick has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.

In terms of driving distance, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five starts.

Fitzpatrick is averaging 2.359 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.