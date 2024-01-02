PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: The Sentry

Betting Profile

    Matt Fitzpatrick looks for a better result in the 2024 The Sentry after he finished seventh shooting -21 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Fitzpatrick has entered The Sentry once of late, in 2023. He finished seventh, posting a score of -21.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances

    • Fitzpatrick has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fitzpatrick is averaging 2.359 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fitzpatrick has an average of 1.344 in his past five tournaments.
    Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance68304.1294.9
    Greens in Regulation %15565.14%52.50%
    Putts Per Round1328.2227.9
    Par Breakers1924.81%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance7113.62%10.56%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes

    • Fitzpatrick last season participated in 23 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Fitzpatrick's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot -19 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Fitzpatrick compiled 1049 points last season, which placed him 36th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.211-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.053-0.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2381.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5252.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.9211.344

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Fitzpatrick's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina1370-69-68-68-955
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge1374-70-76-67-1--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions766-69-66-70-2186
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC71-70-76+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2970-71-73-65-528
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1470-69-76-69-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-71+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1070-72-72-70-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage166-70-63-68-19500
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-70-72-70-319
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday976-68-70-72-278
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2068-73-69-70-841
    June 15-18U.S. Open1771-70-68-70-156
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4967-67-70-68-89
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4172-72-67-75+213
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6673-68-71-72+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-67-66-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship967-68-71-68-6--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge470-68-65-70-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

