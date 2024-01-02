Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Mackenzie Hughes looks for a higher finish in the 2024 The Sentry after he placed 21st shooting -16 in this tournament in 2023.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In his last three appearances at The Sentry, Hughes has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -9.
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2023, he finished 21st after posting a score of -16.
- Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).
Hughes' Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hughes has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 3.008 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hughes has an average of 4.377 in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.5
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|65.61%
|76.23%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.57
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|105
|21.72%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|13.67%
|11.11%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hughes' Best Finishes
- Hughes played 29 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 55.2%.
- Last season Hughes' best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he won the title with a score of -25.
- Hughes' 890 points last season ranked him 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.320
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.230
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.383
|1.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.367
|3.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.201
|4.377
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hughes' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-68-72
|-7
|28
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|71-63-68-69
|-25
|500
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|23
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|38
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|16
|66-68-70-71
|-5
|48
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|21
|66-74-71-65
|-16
|45
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|72-70-71-71
|E
|8
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|61
|74-71-74-72
|+3
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|76-69-74-70
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|65-64-73-65
|-17
|53
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|67-73-75-71
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|76
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.