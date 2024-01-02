Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, Hughes has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 3.008 Strokes Gained: Putting.