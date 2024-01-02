Luke List Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, List has finished first once.

Over his last five appearances, List has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score relative to par of -17 in his last five appearances.

Luke List has averaged 311.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

List has an average of 1.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.