2H AGO

Luke List Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Luke List posted a 19th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The Sentry aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for List at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • List finished 11th (with a score of -20) in his lone appearance at The Sentry in recent years (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    List's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, List has finished first once.
    • Over his last five appearances, List has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -17 in his last five appearances.
    • Luke List has averaged 311.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • List has an average of 1.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging 7.845 Strokes Gained: Total.
    List's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance23311.3311.7
    Greens in Regulation %1070.78%77.22%
    Putts Per Round18029.7128.9
    Par Breakers6922.67%31.39%
    Bogey Avoidance10914.17%7.78%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    List's Best Finishes

    • List last season participated in 31 tournaments, picking up one win.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season List's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot -26 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • List collected 309 points last season, placing 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    List's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6413.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2670.774
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.1232.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting189-0.6231.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.1647.845

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    List's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship7369-72-75-70-23
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2969-66-68-72-525
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina5873-69-71-73+25
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open5769-70-69-77+55
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC68-75+1--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions1171-65-70-66-2071
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC73-67-68-8--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2567-75-73-72-132
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2970-71-68-71-431
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-77+10--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-69-75-70-315
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-74+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-67-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3464-72-70-65-1318
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-70-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-74-71-70E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-71+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3366-70-67-66-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-65-73-418
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2570-71-70-69-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

