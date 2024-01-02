Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: The Sentry
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg competes in the 2024 The Sentry after shooting -29 to win The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia in his most recent tournament.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Åberg is competing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).
Åberg's Recent Performances
- Åberg has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -20.
- Ludvig Åberg has averaged 318.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has an average of 2.761 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 10.709 Strokes Gained: Total.
Åberg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|317.1
|318.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|73.33%
|80.56%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.7
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|3
|27.78%
|32.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.33%
|6.94%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Åberg's Best Finishes
- Åberg took part in 14 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 92.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Åberg's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he won the title with a score of -29.
- With 254 points last season, Åberg ranked 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.982
|4.774
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.006
|1.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.209
|1.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.322
|2.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.507
|10.709
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Åberg's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|70-70-73-73
|-2
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-71-73-73
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-65-70
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-67-73-72
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|68-64-71-63
|-18
|123
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|72-64-73-72
|-3
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|51
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-69-66-68
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|69-69-68-62
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|68-65-72-64
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The Sentry.
