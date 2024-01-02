Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: The Sentry

Åberg has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.

In his last five events, his average score has been -20.

Ludvig Åberg has averaged 318.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Åberg has an average of 2.761 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.