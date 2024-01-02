PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg competes in the 2024 The Sentry after shooting -29 to win The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Åberg at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Åberg is competing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Åberg's Recent Performances

    • Åberg has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -20.
    • Ludvig Åberg has averaged 318.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has an average of 2.761 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 10.709 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Åberg's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance6317.1318.1
    Greens in Regulation %373.33%80.56%
    Putts Per Round5928.728.8
    Par Breakers327.78%32.78%
    Bogey Avoidance411.33%6.94%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Åberg's Best Finishes

    • Åberg took part in 14 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 92.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Last season Åberg's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he won the title with a score of -29.
    • With 254 points last season, Åberg ranked 139th in the FedExCup standings.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.9824.774
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.0061.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2091.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.3222.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.50710.709

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Åberg's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2470-70-73-73-2--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6172-71-73-73+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2569-72-71-69-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-65-70-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4065-67-73-72-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic468-64-71-63-18123
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open6472-64-73-72-34
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1466-66-71-67-1051
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-69-66-68-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1369-69-68-62-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1068-65-72-64-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic167-64-61-61-29--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

