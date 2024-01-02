Lucas Glover Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Lucas Glover shot -10 and placed 35th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Sentry.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Glover has entered The Sentry once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -10 and finishing 35th.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).
Glover's Recent Performances
- Glover has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- Glover has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 293.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has an average of -1.721 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover is averaging -0.756 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.9
|293.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|70.50%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.18
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|32
|24.00%
|25.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.22%
|12.78%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Glover's Best Finishes
- Glover, who participated in 32 tournaments last season, secured two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 65.6%.
- Last season, one of Glover's two wins came when he shot -34 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Glover earned 885 points last season, which placed him 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.282
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.566
|2.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.061
|-1.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.344
|-1.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.444
|-0.756
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Glover's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|74-68-75-71
|E
|4
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|58
|69-73-73-71
|+2
|5
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|63
|66-67-78-72
|-1
|4
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|69-69-71-64
|-11
|17
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-73
|-2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|67-75-73
|E
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|71-70-70-70
|-3
|16
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|51
|69-74-71-72
|-2
|9
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|67-72-73-73
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|75-69-73-69
|-2
|11
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|2
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|41
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|69-69-64-65
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.