Lee Hodges Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Last competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan, Lee Hodges posted a 21st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Sentry looking for better results.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Hodges is competing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).
Hodges' Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Hodges has finished first once.
- Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- Lee Hodges has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has an average of 2.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges is averaging 2.827 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|300.3
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|65.52%
|70.28%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.94
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|177
|19.63%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|14.38%
|13.06%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hodges' Best Finishes
- Hodges took part in 33 tournaments last season, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season Hodges' best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot -24 and won the title (his only win last season).
- With 1052 points last season, Hodges finished 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.245
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.180
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.160
|-1.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.165
|2.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.431
|2.827
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hodges' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|30
|70-72-71-67
|-8
|23
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|23
|73-64-67-69
|-7
|38
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|7
|68-67-70-68
|-11
|83
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-71-64-71
|-11
|17
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-68
|-4
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|18
|67-66-74-71
|-6
|53
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|71-69-67-67
|-6
|51
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|63
|74-68-72-76
|+6
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|74-66-69-69
|-10
|92
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|73
|72-68-79-69
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|75-70-75-69
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-74-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|72-69-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-67-72-70
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.