Lee Hodges Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Last competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan, Lee Hodges posted a 21st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Sentry looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Hodges at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Hodges is competing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Hodges' Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Hodges has finished first once.
    • Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • Lee Hodges has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has an average of 2.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges is averaging 2.827 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance95300.3300.9
    Greens in Regulation %14665.52%70.28%
    Putts Per Round8628.9429.1
    Par Breakers17719.63%21.94%
    Bogey Avoidance12014.38%13.06%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hodges' Best Finishes

    • Hodges took part in 33 tournaments last season, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Last season Hodges' best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot -24 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • With 1052 points last season, Hodges finished 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2450.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1800.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.160-1.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1652.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.4312.827

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hodges' Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3070-72-71-67-823
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2373-64-67-69-738
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina768-67-70-68-1183
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship3867-71-64-71-1117
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC72-69-1--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC76-68-68-4--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-76+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC72-72+2--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1867-66-74-71-653
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1471-69-67-67-651
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-77+9--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-77+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6374-68-72-76+64
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open674-66-69-69-1092
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4170-67-68-73-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta7372-68-79-69+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5575-70-75-69+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-74-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1272-69-70-76-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-67-72-70-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of The Sentry.

