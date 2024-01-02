Lee Hodges Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five events, Hodges has finished first once.

Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five events, his average score has been -6.

Lee Hodges has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hodges has an average of 2.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.