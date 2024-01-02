PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: The Sentry

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama hits the links January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua after a 16th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • This is Kitayama's first time competing at The Sentry in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Kitayama's Recent Performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of 1 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -3.703 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kitayama has an average of -2.941 in his past five tournaments.
    Kitayama's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance49306.2306.3
    Greens in Regulation %18363.27%60.83%
    Putts Per Round7528.8528.9
    Par Breakers15620.37%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance14614.89%13.61%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kitayama's Best Finishes

    • Kitayama participated in 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 56.5%.
    • Last season Kitayama's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he won the title with a score of -9.
    • With 1216 points last season, Kitayama finished 23rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.117-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.285-0.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.1061.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.149-3.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.125-2.941

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kitayama's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC70-69-3--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2969-71-70-65-525
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina266-65-70-67-16300
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii7369-69-71-70-13
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-74+7--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2964-70-70-76-727
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2375-67-70-66-635
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard167-68-72-72-9550
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC75-77+8--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-72E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 18-21PGA Championship470-71-71-65-3127
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-71-71-68E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-79+11--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open5471-65-72-70-26
    July 20-22The Open Championship6072-72-72-75+75
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5266-69-69-74-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4176-68-72-68+458
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-70-64-73-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of The Sentry.

