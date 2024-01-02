Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama hits the links January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua after a 16th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his last competition.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- This is Kitayama's first time competing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Kitayama's Recent Performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Kitayama has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -3.703 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kitayama has an average of -2.941 in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|306.2
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|183
|63.27%
|60.83%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.85
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|156
|20.37%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|14.89%
|13.61%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kitayama's Best Finishes
- Kitayama participated in 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 56.5%.
- Last season Kitayama's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he won the title with a score of -9.
- With 1216 points last season, Kitayama finished 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.117
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.285
|-0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.106
|1.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.149
|-3.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.125
|-2.941
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kitayama's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|29
|69-71-70-65
|-5
|25
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|2
|66-65-70-67
|-16
|300
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|73
|69-69-71-70
|-1
|3
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|29
|64-70-70-76
|-7
|27
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|75-67-70-66
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|67-68-72-72
|-9
|550
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|70-71-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-71-71-68
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-79
|+11
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|54
|71-65-72-70
|-2
|6
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|72-72-72-75
|+7
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|58
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.