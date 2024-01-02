Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: The Sentry

Bradley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Bradley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those five times he's made the cut.

Keegan Bradley has averaged 315.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Bradley is averaging 0.829 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.