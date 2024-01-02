PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 22: Keegan Bradley of the United States hits his tee shot during the final round of ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 22, 2023 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 22: Keegan Bradley of the United States hits his tee shot during the final round of ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 22, 2023 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 after a 13th-place finish in the Hero World Challenge in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Bradley at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Bradley has entered The Sentry once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -9 and finishing 34th.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Bradley's Recent Performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Bradley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Keegan Bradley has averaged 315.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley is averaging 0.829 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 0.011 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bradley .

    Bradley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance54305.6315.5
    Greens in Regulation %9867.07%55.28%
    Putts Per Round7128.8229.6
    Par Breakers1724.93%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance17115.79%17.50%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Bradley's Best Finishes

    • Bradley took part in 24 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Bradley had two wins, with one of them coming at the Travelers Championship, where he shot -23.
    • Bradley's 1774 points last season placed him eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2020.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2370.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1130.000-0.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4470.829
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8850.011

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Bradley's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship570-71-64-70-1396
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP166-65-66-68-15500
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2171-69-67-70-742
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions3470-70-73-70-925
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-72+3--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open270-73-68-66-11300
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2069-71-68-69-743
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC75-71+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1068-77-71-67-571
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-78+4--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2370-72-74-71-142
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4873-67-64-75-59
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3570-69-69-73-319
    May 18-21PGA Championship2968-72-74-71+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3074-73-65-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship162-63-64-68-23500
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-67-69-68-1541
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-71-67-71-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2971-68-71-68-2115
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-67-70-73-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-70-73-69-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1372-74-68-68-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.