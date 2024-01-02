Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: The Sentry
INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 22: Keegan Bradley of the United States hits his tee shot during the final round of ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 22, 2023 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 after a 13th-place finish in the Hero World Challenge in his last tournament.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Bradley has entered The Sentry once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -9 and finishing 34th.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Bradley's Recent Performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Bradley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those five times he's made the cut.
- Keegan Bradley has averaged 315.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley is averaging 0.829 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 0.011 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bradley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.6
|315.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|67.07%
|55.28%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.82
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|17
|24.93%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|15.79%
|17.50%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bradley's Best Finishes
- Bradley took part in 24 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Bradley had two wins, with one of them coming at the Travelers Championship, where he shot -23.
- Bradley's 1774 points last season placed him eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.202
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.237
|0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|0.000
|-0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.447
|0.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.885
|0.011
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bradley's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|70-71-64-70
|-13
|96
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|66-65-66-68
|-15
|500
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|21
|71-69-67-70
|-7
|42
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|34
|70-70-73-70
|-9
|25
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|70-73-68-66
|-11
|300
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|20
|69-71-68-69
|-7
|43
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|10
|68-77-71-67
|-5
|71
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|70-72-74-71
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|73-67-64-75
|-5
|9
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-72-74-71
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|1
|62-63-64-68
|-23
|500
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|41
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|115
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of The Sentry.
