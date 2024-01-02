Justin Rose Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, Rose has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Justin Rose has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Rose is averaging 1.172 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.