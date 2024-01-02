Justin Rose Betting Profile: The Sentry
Justin Rose will appear in the 2024 The Sentry from January 4-7 after an eighth-place finish in Nassau, Bahamas at the Hero World Challenge.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is Rose's first time competing at The Sentry.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Rose's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Rose has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Justin Rose has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rose is averaging 1.172 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rose has an average of 0.959 in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.2
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|65.85%
|47.57%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.22
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|14
|25.25%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|14.30%
|15.63%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Rose's Best Finishes
- Rose played 22 tournaments last season, picking up one win and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 72.7%.
- Last season Rose's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he took home the title with a score of -18.
- With 1088 points last season, Rose finished 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rose's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.044
|-1.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.560
|0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.272
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.404
|1.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.193
|0.959
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Rose's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|9
|67-69-66-72
|-6
|66
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|29
|68-67-67-69
|-11
|26
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|26
|66-67-72-65
|-18
|30
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|18
|73-70-70-72
|-3
|48
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|69-69-65-66
|-18
|500
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|89
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|71-71-72-71
|+1
|16
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|69-71-73-73
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|66-67-72-70
|-9
|33
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|69-70-69-71
|-1
|82
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|59
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|8
|69-69-66-71
|-13
|85
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|76-67-61-68
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
|156
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|72-71-68-66
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.