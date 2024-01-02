PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Jordan Spieth seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The Sentry. He finished 13th at the par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua in 2023.

    Latest odds for Spieth at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Over his last three trips to The Sentry, Spieth has an average score of -18, with an average finish of 12th.
    • In 2023, Spieth finished 13th (with a score of -19) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Spieth's Recent Performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Spieth has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jordan Spieth has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of -1.323 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spieth .

    Spieth's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance74303.6300.7
    Greens in Regulation %17464.04%47.22%
    Putts Per Round2028.3127.6
    Par Breakers1824.85%21.94%
    Bogey Avoidance15715.28%13.89%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Spieth's Best Finishes

    • Spieth played 23 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning eight top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times (73.9%).
    • Last season Spieth's best performance came when he shot -25 and finished second at the RBC Heritage.
    • With 1099 points last season, Spieth ranked 31st in the FedExCup standings.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.200-0.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.173-2.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.2502.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0860.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.710-1.323

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Spieth's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina5275-69-72-69+16
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge1576-72-72-69+1--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions1367-66-71-69-1962
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC64-75-1--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6371-68-75-73E4
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open671-63-69-70-1189
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-70+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-69-74-70-7114
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1969-75-66-72-646
    March 16-19Valspar Championship367-70-69-70-8163
    April 6-9Masters Tournament469-70-76-66-7127
    April 13-16RBC Heritage268-67-66-66-25300
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2973-72-71-69+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday569-72-72-71-4110
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2369-71-71-73E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship663-68-68-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3468-70-72-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2769-71-70-71+1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge668-67-71-68-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.