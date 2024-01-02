Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: The Sentry

Spieth has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Spieth has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Jordan Spieth has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting.