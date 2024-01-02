Jason Day Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
In his time out at the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas, Jason Day carded an 11th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Sentry aiming for a better finish.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Day finished 12th (with a score of -13) in his lone appearance at The Sentry in recent years (in 2017).
- With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Day's Recent Performances
- Day has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Day has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -1 over his last five tournaments.
- Jason Day has averaged 303.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging -1.698 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging -7.323 Strokes Gained: Total.
Day's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|304.2
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|66.74%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.38
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|31
|24.03%
|20.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.29%
|16.39%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Day's Best Finishes
- Day participated in 26 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 76.9%.
- Last season Day had two wins, with one of them coming at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he shot -23.
- Day's 1506 points last season placed him 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.346
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.020
|-4.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.192
|-1.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.336
|-1.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.855
|-7.323
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Day's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|8
|66-71-66-63
|-18
|83
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|11
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|68
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|21
|73-64-67-66
|-14
|38
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|16
|69-69-69-68
|-5
|48
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|10
|61-61-70
|E
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|18
|67-64-70-67
|-20
|46
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|7
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|88
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-71-68-68
|-12
|110
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|72-67-71-65
|-9
|78
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|10
|71-73-69-70
|-5
|71
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-70-70-72
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|67-72-74-80
|+5
|18
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|1
|64-69-66-62
|-23
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|43
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.