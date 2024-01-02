PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jason Day Betting Profile: The Sentry

    In his time out at the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas, Jason Day carded an 11th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Sentry aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Day at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Day finished 12th (with a score of -13) in his lone appearance at The Sentry in recent years (in 2017).
    • With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Day's Recent Performances

    • Day has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Day has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -1 over his last five tournaments.
    • Jason Day has averaged 303.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Day is averaging -1.698 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Day is averaging -7.323 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Day's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance66304.2303.7
    Greens in Regulation %10966.74%50.00%
    Putts Per Round2628.3828.9
    Par Breakers3124.03%20.28%
    Bogey Avoidance1912.29%16.39%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Day's Best Finishes

    • Day participated in 26 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 76.9%.
    • Last season Day had two wins, with one of them coming at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he shot -23.
    • Day's 1506 points last season placed him 11th in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.346-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.020-4.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.192-1.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.336-1.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.855-7.323

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Day's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open866-71-66-63-1883
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina1169-69-69-67-1068
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship2173-64-67-66-1438
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open1669-69-69-68-548
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC74-67-1--
    December 9-11QBE Shootout1061-61-70E--
    January 19-22The American Express1867-64-70-67-2046
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open768-71-73-68-888
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open565-71-68-68-12110
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational972-67-71-65-978
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1071-73-69-70-571
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1970-70-70-72-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3967-72-74-80+518
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson164-69-66-62-23500
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-72+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4571-64-66-70-910
    July 20-22The Open Championship272-67-69-69-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5268-72-72-66-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4569-74-74-70+743
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2867-70-74-73+4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1171-69-66-74-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

