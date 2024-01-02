J.T. Poston Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
When he takes the course January 4-7, J.T. Poston will look to improve upon his last performance in The Sentry. In 2023, he shot -16 and placed 21st at Plantation Course at Kapalua.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Poston's average finish has been 16th, and his average score -12, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
- In Poston's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2023, he finished 21st after posting a score of -16.
- Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).
Poston's Recent Performances
- Poston has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -10.
- J.T. Poston has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has an average of 3.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Poston has an average of 5.272 in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|297.0
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|68.83%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.78
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|67
|22.72%
|28.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.17%
|11.67%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Poston's Best Finishes
- Poston last season took part in 30 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 20 times (66.7%).
- Last season Poston had his best performance at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. He shot -17 and finished second (seven shots back of the winner).
- Poston's 907 points last season placed him 45th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.081
|-1.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.296
|3.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|0.038
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.395
|3.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.647
|5.272
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Poston's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|20
|67-69-63-71
|-14
|38
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|67
|74-72-71-74
|+7
|3
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|21
|70-67-66-67
|-12
|37
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|21
|68-69-68-71
|-16
|45
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-66-67-69
|-11
|37
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|6
|65-66-66-68
|-23
|86
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|73-68-69-72
|+2
|4
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|70-68-71-72
|-3
|64
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|34
|74-72-76-70
|+4
|23
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|72-70-75-69
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|76-70-72-73
|+3
|19
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-66-65-71
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|13
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|66-66-66-69
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.