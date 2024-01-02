J.T. Poston Betting Profile: The Sentry

Poston has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -10.

J.T. Poston has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Poston has an average of 3.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.