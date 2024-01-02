Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Hideki Matsuyama enters play January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a 51st-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his most recent tournament.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Over his last four trips to The Sentry, Matsuyama has an average score of -15, with an average finish of 19th.
- In 2023, Matsuyama finished 21st (with a score of -16) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).
Matsuyama's Recent Performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
- In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Matsuyama is averaging -1.143 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Matsuyama has an average of 0.262 in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|297.2
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.86%
|67.04%
|Putts Per Round
|66
|28.77
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|102
|21.78%
|21.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|12.01%
|14.07%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Matsuyama's Best Finishes
- Matsuyama played 25 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 76% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Matsuyama had his best performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of -9 (eight shots back of the winner).
- Matsuyama placed 57th in the FedExCup standings with 742 points last season.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.086
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.609
|2.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.324
|-0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.119
|-1.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.902
|0.262
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Matsuyama's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-72-75-65
|-7
|28
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|40
|71-69-66-71
|-3
|14
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|34
|71-71-71-67
|-4
|21
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|21
|67-70-67-72
|-16
|45
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|48
|68-69-65-71
|-7
|8
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|70-73-69-69
|-7
|78
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|29
|74-68-67-70
|-5
|28
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|74-70-67-68
|-9
|120
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|70-72-68-71
|-7
|49
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|71-70-70-75
|-2
|53
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|72-71-70-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|72-65-75-76
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-69-67-75
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|69-64-65-66
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|63
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|64-70-73-67
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|MC
|71
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.