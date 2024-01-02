Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: The Sentry

Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five events, his average score has been -5.

In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five starts.

Matsuyama is averaging -1.143 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.