PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Hideki Matsuyama enters play January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a 51st-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Over his last four trips to The Sentry, Matsuyama has an average score of -15, with an average finish of 19th.
    • In 2023, Matsuyama finished 21st (with a score of -16) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Matsuyama's Recent Performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Matsuyama is averaging -1.143 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Matsuyama has an average of 0.262 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Matsuyama .

    Matsuyama's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance127297.2305.9
    Greens in Regulation %10566.86%67.04%
    Putts Per Round6628.7729.6
    Par Breakers10221.78%21.48%
    Bogey Avoidance1412.01%14.07%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Matsuyama's Best Finishes

    • Matsuyama played 25 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 76% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Matsuyama had his best performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of -9 (eight shots back of the winner).
    • Matsuyama placed 57th in the FedExCup standings with 742 points last season.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0860.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.6092.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.324-0.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.119-1.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.9020.262

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Matsuyama's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship2569-72-75-65-728
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4071-69-66-71-314
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina3471-71-71-67-421
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions2167-70-67-72-1645
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii4868-69-65-71-78
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open970-73-69-69-778
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2974-68-67-70-528
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-78+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship574-70-67-68-9120
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1570-72-68-71-749
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1671-70-70-75-253
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-67-70-66-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship2972-71-70-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1672-65-75-76E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-69-67-75+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1369-64-65-66-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-69-70-363
    July 27-303M Open3064-70-73-67-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-69-70-65-9200
    August 17-20BMW ChampionshipMC71+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-76-68-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.