Harris English Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Harris English will appear January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii. In his most recent tournament he finished 28th in The RSM Classic, shooting -14 at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- English has entered The Sentry two times of late, with one win. His average score has been -27, and his average finish has been 16th.
- In 2022, English finished 30th (with a score of -14) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
English's Recent Performances
- English has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, English has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Harris English has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- English is averaging 1.588 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English is averaging 2.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|297.3
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|64.60%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.58
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|166
|20.05%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|13.80%
|13.58%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
English's Best Finishes
- English took part in 30 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season English's best performance came when he shot -8 and finished second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- English collected 914 points last season, placing 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
English's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.288
|-0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.138
|2.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.178
|-1.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.488
|1.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.516
|2.531
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
English's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|9
|71-70-71-66
|-10
|75
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-65
|-13
|25
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|40
|69-72-71-70
|-2
|14
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|32
|64-70-71-67
|-12
|22
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|39
|69-69-69-73
|E
|16
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|29
|68-68-70-65
|-11
|26
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|3
|60-62-62
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|73
|65-70-72-72
|-1
|3
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-68
|-9
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|12
|66-73-72-65
|-8
|67
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|69-72-69-70
|-8
|258
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|43
|71-71-77-75
|+6
|14
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|63
|70-70-74-70
|E
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|71-66-66-69
|-12
|163
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|65-66-70-76
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|71-73-76-74
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|67-66-71-72
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|73-65-70-66
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.