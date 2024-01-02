PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Harris English Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Harris English will appear January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii. In his most recent tournament he finished 28th in The RSM Classic, shooting -14 at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).

    Latest odds for English at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • English has entered The Sentry two times of late, with one win. His average score has been -27, and his average finish has been 16th.
    • In 2022, English finished 30th (with a score of -14) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).

    English's Recent Performances

    • English has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, English has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Harris English has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • English is averaging 1.588 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English is averaging 2.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on English .

    English's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance125297.3299.9
    Greens in Regulation %16464.60%68.52%
    Putts Per Round4828.5828.7
    Par Breakers16620.05%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance8713.80%13.58%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    English's Best Finishes

    • English took part in 30 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Last season English's best performance came when he shot -8 and finished second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • English collected 914 points last season, placing 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    English's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.288-0.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.1382.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.178-1.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4881.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.5162.531

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    English's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship971-70-71-66-1075
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2869-69-68-65-1325
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina4069-72-71-70-214
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship3264-70-71-67-1222
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open3969-69-69-73E16
    November 17-20The RSM Classic2968-68-70-65-1126
    December 9-11QBE Shootout360-62-62E--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii7365-70-72-72-13
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC68-71-68-9--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-75+7--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC72-79+9--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1266-73-72-65-867
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC74-70+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard269-72-69-70-8258
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-71+5--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4371-71-77-75+614
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6370-70-74-70E4
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship371-66-66-69-12163
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1265-66-70-76-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5271-73-76-74+68
    June 15-18U.S. Open867-66-71-72-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6069-66-70-70-55
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3373-65-70-66-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-71-70-67-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1068-67-72-66-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

