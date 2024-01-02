PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Erik van Rooyen looks to repeat his winning performance from the World Wide Technology Championship in his most recent competition when he competes at the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • van Rooyen finished 25th (with a score of -16) in his lone appearance at The Sentry in recent years (in 2022).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).

    van Rooyen's Recent Performances

    • van Rooyen has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Over his last five events, van Rooyen has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -15 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • van Rooyen has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen is averaging 3.601 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on van Rooyen .

    van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance59304.9310.3
    Greens in Regulation %6168.38%78.70%
    Putts Per Round13329.2129.3
    Par Breakers4023.43%29.94%
    Bogey Avoidance16115.46%9.88%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    van Rooyen's Best Finishes

    • van Rooyen last season took part in 27 tournaments, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 44.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Last season van Rooyen's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot -27 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • van Rooyen compiled 275 points last season, which ranked him 135th in the FedExCup standings.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0632.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0563.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green179-0.367-1.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.168-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.4153.601

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    van Rooyen's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship3566-66-72-71-917
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC75+5--
    January 19-22The American Express665-72-66-62-2386
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC76-68-73+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5072-69-74-68-17
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC77-77+14--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open3271-68-72-69-816
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1070-73-71-67-364
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5669-72-71-74-24
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-72-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3364-66-72-74-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-72+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC76-77+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6872-63-73-73+13
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-71-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-67E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-73-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-68-69-72-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-67-68-65-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship168-64-66-63-27--

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

