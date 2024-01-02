Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen looks to repeat his winning performance from the World Wide Technology Championship in his most recent competition when he competes at the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- van Rooyen finished 25th (with a score of -16) in his lone appearance at The Sentry in recent years (in 2022).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
van Rooyen's Recent Performances
- van Rooyen has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Over his last five events, van Rooyen has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -15 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five starts.
- van Rooyen has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen is averaging 3.601 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.9
|310.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|68.38%
|78.70%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.21
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|40
|23.43%
|29.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|15.46%
|9.88%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
van Rooyen's Best Finishes
- van Rooyen last season took part in 27 tournaments, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 44.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Last season van Rooyen's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot -27 and won the title (his only win last season).
- van Rooyen compiled 275 points last season, which ranked him 135th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.063
|2.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.056
|3.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|179
|-0.367
|-1.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.168
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.415
|3.601
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
van Rooyen's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|35
|66-66-72-71
|-9
|17
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|75
|+5
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|6
|65-72-66-62
|-23
|86
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|76-68-73
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|72-69-74-68
|-1
|7
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-68-72-69
|-8
|16
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|70-73-71-67
|-3
|64
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|56
|69-72-71-74
|-2
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|64-66-72-74
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|68
|72-63-73-73
|+1
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.