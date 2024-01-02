Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: The Sentry

van Rooyen has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

Over his last five events, van Rooyen has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -15 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five starts.

van Rooyen has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.