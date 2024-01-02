Eric Cole Betting Profile: The Sentry
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Eric Cole concluded the weekend at -22, good for a third-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 looking for a better finish.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- This is Cole's first time playing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Cole's Recent Performances
- Cole has finished in the top five four times over his last five appearances.
- Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -15.
- In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Cole is averaging 0.902 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 8.125 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|299
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|65.92%
|74.44%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.75
|28
|Par Breakers
|15
|24.96%
|32.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.04%
|10.83%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cole's Best Finishes
- Cole participated in 36 tournaments last season, securing six finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 36 events, he made the cut 27 times.
- Last season Cole put up his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC. He shot -8 and finished second (six shots back of the winner).
- With 950 points last season, Cole ranked 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.268
|-0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.545
|4.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.282
|3.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.505
|0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.064
|8.125
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cole's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+2
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|27
|70-68-66-67
|-13
|30
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|35
|71-68-69-71
|-1
|20
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|39
|69-68-70-66
|-9
|15
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|61
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|5
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|36
|65-70-69-68
|-16
|18
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|15
|65-71-73-69
|-9
|51
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|2
|67-66-66-67
|-27
|300
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|73-73-69-68
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-67-75-72
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|65-68-69-66
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|59
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-70-70-74
|+1
|38
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
|95
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.