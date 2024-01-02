Eric Cole Betting Profile: The Sentry

Cole has finished in the top five four times over his last five appearances.

Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -15.

In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five starts.

Cole is averaging 0.902 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.