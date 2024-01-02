PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Eric Cole Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Eric Cole concluded the weekend at -22, good for a third-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Cole at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • This is Cole's first time playing at The Sentry in the past five years.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Cole's Recent Performances

    • Cole has finished in the top five four times over his last five appearances.
    • Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -15.
    • In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cole is averaging 0.902 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 8.125 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance113299305.9
    Greens in Regulation %13365.92%74.44%
    Putts Per Round227.7528
    Par Breakers1524.96%32.78%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.04%10.83%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Cole's Best Finishes

    • Cole participated in 36 tournaments last season, securing six finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 36 events, he made the cut 27 times.
    • Last season Cole put up his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC. He shot -8 and finished second (six shots back of the winner).
    • With 950 points last season, Cole ranked 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.268-0.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5454.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.2823.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5050.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.0648.125

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Cole's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-68+2--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC67-72-3--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC66-71-5--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship2770-68-66-67-1330
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open3571-68-69-71-120
    November 17-20The RSM Classic3969-68-70-66-915
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii6169-67-69-70-55
    January 19-22The American Express3665-70-69-68-1618
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1565-71-73-69-951
    February 23-26The Honda Classic267-66-66-67-27300
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-80+8--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2773-73-69-68-531
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-67-75-72-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta565-68-69-66-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-68-70-65-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship1567-74-70-70+159
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-70-70-74+138
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open669-73-69-63-1495
    June 15-18U.S. Open3969-70-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2464-65-73-65-1334
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

