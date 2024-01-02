PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition, Emiliano Grillo missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. He'll be after better results January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • This is Grillo's first time competing at The Sentry in the past five years.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Grillo's Recent Performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Grillo has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has finished with an average score of 1 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -5.590 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance86301.3306.6
    Greens in Regulation %7267.99%68.25%
    Putts Per Round8928.9530.5
    Par Breakers8922.03%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance9413.91%16.27%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Grillo's Best Finishes

    • Grillo participated in 33 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 23 times (69.7%).
    • Last season Grillo's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he won the title with a score of -21.
    • Grillo's 1275 points last season placed him 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2031.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.213-3.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.194-2.734
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.055-0.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.266-5.590

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Grillo's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship2567-72-73-69-728
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship573-65-68-69-1396
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open7371-67-73-69-43
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP470-68-65-64-13135
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina4571-68-73-71-110
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship4267-69-73-65-1012
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC69-73-65-9--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open4472-70-74-74+210
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC76-72+6--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6768-75-76-73+84
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3970-74-73-72+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship7071-71-74-75+32
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5370-72-72-74E7
    April 13-16RBC Heritage768-67-68-68-1383
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta568-68-67-65-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge167-65-72-68-21500
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-73-73-76+510
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1567-65-69-64-1552
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship666-74-70-68-6105
    July 27-303M Open1065-68-71-66-1470
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of The Sentry.

