Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
In his last competition, Emiliano Grillo missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. He'll be after better results January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- This is Grillo's first time competing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Grillo's Recent Performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Grillo has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -5.590 Strokes Gained: Total.
Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|301.3
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|67.99%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.95
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|89
|22.03%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|13.91%
|16.27%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Grillo's Best Finishes
- Grillo participated in 33 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 23 times (69.7%).
- Last season Grillo's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he won the title with a score of -21.
- Grillo's 1275 points last season placed him 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.203
|1.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.213
|-3.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.194
|-2.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.055
|-0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.266
|-5.590
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Grillo's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|67-72-73-69
|-7
|28
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|73-65-68-69
|-13
|96
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|73
|71-67-73-69
|-4
|3
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|135
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|45
|71-68-73-71
|-1
|10
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|67-69-73-65
|-10
|12
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-65
|-9
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|44
|72-70-74-74
|+2
|10
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|67
|68-75-76-73
|+8
|4
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|71-71-74-75
|+3
|2
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|70-72-72-74
|E
|7
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|83
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|68-68-67-65
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|67-65-72-68
|-21
|500
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-73-73-76
|+5
|10
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-65-69-64
|-15
|52
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-74-70-68
|-6
|105
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|70
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.