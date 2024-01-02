Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: The Sentry

Grillo has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five events, Grillo has finished in the top 10 once.

He has finished with an average score of 1 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting.