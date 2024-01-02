Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, McCarthy has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, McCarthy has finished in the top 10 twice.

He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.

Denny McCarthy has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

McCarthy is averaging 0.467 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.