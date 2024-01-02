PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

    In his most recent competition at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Denny McCarthy ended the weekend at -19, good for a fifth-place finish. He heads into the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 seeking better results.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • In the past five years, this is McCarthy's first time competing at The Sentry.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    McCarthy's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, McCarthy has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, McCarthy has finished in the top 10 twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
    • Denny McCarthy has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy is averaging 0.467 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy is averaging -0.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    McCarthy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance143295.5295.1
    Greens in Regulation %10166.94%65.97%
    Putts Per Round2328.3328.1
    Par Breakers8422.11%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance2112.44%11.81%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    McCarthy's Best Finishes

    • McCarthy participated in 30 tournaments last season, earning five top-five finishes and collecting 10 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times (80%).
    • Last season McCarthy put up his best performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC. He shot -27 and finished second (zero shots back of the winner).
    • With 1179 points last season, McCarthy ranked 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.035-0.948
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.102-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1431.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7240.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181.004-0.374

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    McCarthy's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship2571-70-69-71-728
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3971-68-71-71-715
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina3768-73-70-70-318
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship663-69-69-67-1695
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open5367-72-70-75+46
    November 17-20The RSM Classic4666-70-68-71-79
    December 9-11QBE Shootout560-67-62E--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii3265-68-68-70-920
    January 19-22The American Express5065-71-68-70-148
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-69-71-64-14115
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-72+5--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1471-71-64-71-758
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC75-69+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1368-72-69-72-761
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1972-69-72-70-140
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2571-66-69-69-933
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship871-67-71-66-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship2975-70-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday271-72-68-70-27315
    June 15-18U.S. Open2071-67-73-70+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship760-65-70-67-1888
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-64-66-70-1681
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6667-73-70-74+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1069-69-65-70-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic565-67-66-65-19--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

