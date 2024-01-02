Davis Riley Betting Profile: The Sentry
Last time out at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda, Davis Riley posted a 45th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The Sentry aiming for better results.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- This is Riley's first time playing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).
Riley's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 35th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Riley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Davis Riley has averaged 313.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Riley is averaging -1.324 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley is averaging -0.079 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|305.9
|313.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|66.01%
|68.4%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|81
|22.33%
|26.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|175
|15.96%
|14.24%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Riley's Best Finishes
- Riley teed off in 33 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Riley had his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He shot -6 and finished eighth (three shots back of the winner).
- Riley placed 54th in the FedExCup standings with 768 points last season.
Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.017
|1.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.361
|1.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.323
|-1.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.133
|-1.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.112
|-0.079
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Riley's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|19
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|43
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|75-73-67-68
|+3
|4
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|52
|72-75-72-66
|+1
|6
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|21
|67-67-68-68
|-14
|38
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|27
|71-64-71-72
|-2
|27
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|46
|68-69-69-69
|-7
|9
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|65
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|4
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-73-73
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|71-67-67-72
|-3
|22
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|70-69-77-66
|-6
|86
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|69-68-72-74
|-1
|40
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|54
|67-78-78-72
|+7
|7
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|70-63-74-64
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-72-71-65
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of The Sentry.
