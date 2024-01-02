Corey Conners Betting Profile: The Sentry

Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.

Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five tournaments.

Corey Conners has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Conners is averaging -0.953 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.