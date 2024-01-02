Corey Conners Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
In his competition at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Corey Conners carded a 44th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The Sentry looking for a better finish.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Over his last two trips to The Sentry, Conners has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 19th.
- In 2023, Conners finished 18th (with a score of -17) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).
Conners' Recent Performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
- Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five tournaments.
- Corey Conners has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Conners is averaging -0.953 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Conners has an average of 1.584 in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|300.6
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|70.22%
|70.56%
|Putts Per Round
|157
|29.42
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|38
|23.58%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|14.28%
|13.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Conners' Best Finishes
- Conners took part in 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
- Last season Conners' best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he took home the title with a score of -15.
- Conners' 1103 points last season ranked him 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.586
|2.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.534
|0.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.066
|-0.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.136
|-0.953
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.918
|1.584
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Conners' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|25
|73-67-67-67
|-6
|33
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|23
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|35
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|75-76-72-67
|+2
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|8
|58-68-65
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|18
|68-68-72-67
|-17
|52
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|12
|69-66-68-65
|-12
|54
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|70-72-71-70
|-1
|7
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|61
|71-72-75-69
|+3
|5
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-66-75-72
|-3
|46
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|64-72-69-68
|-15
|500
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-70-75
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|67-69-70-74
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-65-65-66
|-17
|73
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|72-65-71-66
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|73-71-68-76
|+4
|8
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.