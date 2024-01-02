PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Corey Conners Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners Betting Profile: The Sentry

    In his competition at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Corey Conners carded a 44th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The Sentry looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Conners at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Over his last two trips to The Sentry, Conners has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 19th.
    • In 2023, Conners finished 18th (with a score of -17) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Conners' Recent Performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
    • Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five tournaments.
    • Corey Conners has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners is averaging -0.953 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Conners has an average of 1.584 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Conners .

    Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance92300.6301.3
    Greens in Regulation %1970.22%70.56%
    Putts Per Round15729.4229.2
    Par Breakers3823.58%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance11414.28%13.89%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Conners' Best Finishes

    • Conners took part in 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
    • Last season Conners' best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he took home the title with a score of -15.
    • Conners' 1103 points last season ranked him 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5862.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5340.998
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.066-0.954
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.136-0.953
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.9181.584

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Conners' Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2573-67-67-67-633
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2370-68-69-71-635
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge1675-76-72-67+2--
    December 9-11QBE Shootout858-68-65E--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions1868-68-72-67-1752
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii1269-66-68-65-1254
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5070-72-71-70-17
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6171-72-75-69+35
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-66-75-72-346
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open164-72-69-68-15500
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC73-79+8--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-68-67-72-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship870-69-66-70-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship1267-68-70-75E68
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2067-69-70-74-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship967-65-65-66-1773
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1972-65-71-66-642
    July 20-22The Open Championship5273-71-68-76+48
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-72-65-65-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship1067-70-67-69-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.